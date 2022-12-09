As the world courts TSMC, Taiwan worries about losing its 'silicon shield'

US President Joe Biden and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Chairman Mark Liu after touring the TSMC facility under construction in Phoenix, Arizona.

 Ross D. Franklin/AP

Semiconductor giant TSMC was feted this week by US President Joe Biden and Apple CEO Tim Cook during a ceremony to unveil its $40 billion manufacturing site in Arizona — a huge investment designed to help secure America's supply of the most advanced chips.

But back home in Taiwan, there is deep unease over the growing political and commercial pressure being applied to the world's most important chipmaker to expand internationally. The company is building a facility in Japan and considering investing in Europe.

