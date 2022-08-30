As rival Twitch dominates the market, Facebook will shutter its standalone Gaming App

Facebook announced on August 30 that it is shutting down its standalone Gaming app this fall.

 Hakan Nural/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Facebook announced Tuesday that it is shutting down its standalone Gaming App this fall.

The app for video gamers and live-streamers, which has long struggled to compete with rivals like Amazon-owned Twitch, will no longer work on Oct. 28, according to a notice posted in the app on Tuesday. Beginning on that date, the Facebook Gaming App for iOS and Android will also no longer be available on app stores.

