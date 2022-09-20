As many as 45,000 Fords can't be sold because they're missing parts

As many as 45,000 Fords can't be sold because they're missing parts.

 Emily Elconin/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The still-clogged global supply chain continues to wreak havoc on the auto industry.

Ford said late Monday it will end September with between 40,000 and 45,000 large pickups and SUVs that it can't finish because it doesn't have all the parts.

