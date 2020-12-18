As bitcoin surges, prominent cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase aims to go public.

As bitcoin surges to all-time highs, the most prominent cryptocurrency exchange has signaled its intent to go public.
Cryptocurrency brokerage Coinbase said Thursday that it has filed a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, paving the way for plans for an eventual initial public offering.
The announcement comes as interest in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has soared during the coronavirus pandemic. Investors have found such currencies attractive as the US dollar weakens.
Bitcoin has been smashing its own price records and recently surpassed the symbolic $20,000-a-coin milestone. It has since continued to climb higher, and was last trading just shy of $23,000, according to data provider Refinitiv.
Coinbase was launched in 2012, according to its website, and "more than 35 million people in over 100 countries trust Coinbase to buy, sell, store, use and earn cryptocurrency." The company indicates it has more than $25 billion in assets on the platform and more than $320 billion in total volume traded.
Coinbase declined to provide additional comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.