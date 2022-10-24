Arshad Sharif, a prominent Pakistani journalist who fled the country after he was charged with sedition, has died in Kenya after he was shot by police responding to reports of a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

"The officers trailing the motor vehicle ... alerted police in Magadi who erected a road barrier," Bruno Isohi Shioso, a spokesperson for Kenya's National Police Service, said in a statement.

CNN's Bethlehem Feleke reported from Nairobi, Sophia Saifi reported from Islamabad and Irene Nasser reported from Hong Kong.