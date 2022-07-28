Apple's profit declines nearly 11%

Apple iPhone SE 3 smartphones during the sales launch at the Apple Inc. flagship store in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 18, 2022.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Even the world's most valuable tech company isn't immune to the more challenging global economic climate.

Apple on Thursday reported its profits declined by nearly 11% in the three months ending in June from the same period a year ago as the company works through an economic downturn and supply chain disruptions in China due to the country's zero-Covid policy.

