Apple will support USB-C charging to comply with new EU requirement, exec says

The iPhone will support USB-C charging in the European Union to comply with a new ruling that mandates electronic devices have a common charging standard, an Apple executive said on October 25.

 Brittany Hosea-Small/AFP/Getty Images

"Obviously we will have to comply," Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference, in the first remarks from a company official since the ruling came out Monday.