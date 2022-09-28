Apple stock drops on concerns about iPhone 14 demand

Shares of Apple fell 4% in early trading September 28 amid concerns about demand for the company's latest lineup of iPhones. An Apple employee is seen here holding a new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus during an Apple special event on September 07.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Shares of Apple fell 4% in early trading Wednesday amid concerns about demand for the company's latest lineup of iPhones.

Apple is said to have abandoned efforts to increase production of its iPhone 14 lineup by 6 million units in the second half of this year after lower-than-expected demand, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

