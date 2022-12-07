Apple on Wednesday said it plans to expand end-to-end encryption of iCloud data to include backups, photos, notes, chat histories and other services, in a move that could further protect user data but also add to tensions with law enforcement around the world.

Among a handful of new security tools is a feature called Advanced Data Protection which will allow users to keep certain data more secure from hackers, governments and spies, even in the case of an Apple data breach. In addition, law enforcement would not be able to gain access to that data even with a warrant. With end-to-end encryption, not even the platform can access the data, only the sender and recipient.