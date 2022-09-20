Apple said it is working on a software fix after some users who recently purchased an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max reported their devices' rear-facing cameras shook "uncontrollably" and made strange noises when using social media apps.

In videos and posts uploaded to social media sites, some users explained the issue only occurred when using the camera with third-party platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram. One YouTube user posted a video of the phone shaking while using TikTok. Other users on Reddit posted about similar issues. "I've been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram," one wrote. "However, I don't run into any issues when I use the regular camera app."

