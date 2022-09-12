1421721422

On September 12, Apple released its next-generation mobile software, iOS 16. New iPhone 14 Pros are displayed during an Apple special event on September 7 in Cupertino, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple on Monday released its next-generation mobile software, iOS 16, with new features that allow users to personalize their iPhone lock screens and change how they text friends through iMessage.

Among the most anticipated changes is the ability to edit and unsend recently sent iMessages, or mark the messages as unread if users want to revisit them later. Recipients will receive an alert that the original message was edited or deleted, and it only works if both parties are running iOS 16. Apple previously said this was among the most requested features among users.

