Apple announces satellite emergency SOS feature for iPhone 14

Apple announced a new iPhone 14 satellite connectivity feature.

 Apple

Apple announced a forthcoming satellite connectivity feature called Emergency SOS via Satellite at its iPhone 14 launch event. The tool is intended to help people using the company's next-generation phones to communicate when their cell service isn't working — a process that Apple said took years to make a reality.

The company said it designed and built specific technology into iPhone 14 devices so that they can connect to satellites even when not near a terrestrial tower. The service is expected to roll out in November in the United States and Canada. The iPhone 14 will begin pre-sales on Friday and comes with a starting price of $799, Apple announced on Wednesday at its flashy annual event.

