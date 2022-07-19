Apple agrees to pay $50 million to settle issues related to its 'butterfly' keyboards

Apple has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class action lawsuit from customers who say they experienced failures related to the so-called "butterfly" keyboards included for years on certain MacBook laptops.

 Stephen Lam/Getty Images

The proposed settlement, which still requires a judge's approval, was indicated in court documents filed Monday in San Jose, California.

