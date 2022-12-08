Apple abandons controversial plan to check iOS devices and iCloud photos for child abuse imagery

Apple is abandoning its plans to launch a controversial tool that would check iPhones, iPads and iCloud photos for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) following backlash from critics who decried the feature's potential privacy implications.

 Adobe Stock

Apple first announced the feature in 2021, with the goal of helping combat child exploitation and promoting safety, issues the tech community has increasingly embraced. But it soon put the brakes on implementing the feature amid a wave of criticism, noting it would "take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features."

