Anxious Twitter users find few alternatives to platform after Musk deal closes

After Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter late Thursday, many avid users began voicing their uncertainty about the future of the platform. The Twitter logo at the headquarters in San Francisco is seen here on October 26.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

In the hours after Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter late Thursday, many avid users began voicing their uncertainty about the future of the platform and whether they want to remain on it. But with few obvious alternatives, Twitter users may be left with nowhere else to go.

Musk has repeatedly stressed his intention to rethink Twitter's content moderation policies and permanent bans, potentially restoring the accounts of some incendiary figures. Those expected moves, and Musk's own mixed reputation as both an innovative entrepreneur and someone with a history of erratic and controversial behavior, have ignited speculation about an exodus of users and advertisers from the platform.

Additional reporting by CNN Business's Clare Duffy.