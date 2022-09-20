For years, the climate for hedge funds was tough. Volatility was low. The price of everything was going up. It wasn't that hard to make money. In that type of environment, why think outside the box?

But as central banks continue with their aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes aimed at bringing down inflation, sending markets on a roller coaster ride, alternative strategies are getting another look.

