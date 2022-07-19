Another company called Meta says Facebook rebrand 'obliterated' its business

In this photo illustration, a Meta logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone. Another company called Meta says Facebook's rebrand 'obliterated' its business.

 Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Meta Platforms, the company formerly known as Facebook, has been sued for trademark infringement by MetaX LLC, a company that says it does business publicly as Meta and had been operating in the virtual and augmented reality technology space for years before Mark Zuckerberg announced his company's rebranding.

Facebook changed its corporate name last fall to Meta, part of a strategic shift in focus from social media to a future, immersive — and so far largely theoretical — form of the internet powered by AR and VR technologies called the metaverse. Its stock started trading under the META ticker last month.

