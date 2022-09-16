Jeff Bezos just lost his status as the world's second-richest person, dropping to No. 3 as Indian business mogul Gautam Adani rapidly climbs the ranks of Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.

Elon Musk, still the No. 1 wealthiest person with $260 billion to his name, may need to watch his back. Adani has taken less than 10 months to reach the No. 2 spot after starting the year in 14th.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.