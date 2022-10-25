America's top bankers are more worried about the state of the world than recession

Some of the top names on Wall Street think a US recession is now likely, if not inevitable. But they have bigger worries on their minds. Attendees arrive for the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh on October 25.

 Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about global geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States.