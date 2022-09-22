As prices continue to rise, Americans are becoming increasingly reliant on credit cards to make purchases. And now, with the Federal Reserve's latest three-quarter-percentage point hike, many of them will be paying more for the debt they've been accumulating.

Interest rates on nearly all credit cards and home equity lines of credit will increase after this latest rate hike, and borrowers with variable interest rates will notice the difference quickly, said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

