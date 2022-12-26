Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences.
US retail sales increased 7.6% during the period of November 1 to December 24, compared to the same time last year, according to the Mastercard Spending Pulse, released Monday. The index tracks in-store and online retail sales, excluding automotive sales, across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.
The report is a welcome sign after a pullback in consumer spending led to a dip in US retail sales in November, despite a strong turnout for Black Friday. Still, inflation likely accounts for much of the year-over-year rise in holiday spending.
"Consumers and retailers navigated the season well, displaying resilience amid increasing economic pressures," Michelle Meyer, North America Chief Economist at the Mastercard Economics Institute, said in a statement.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to Mastercard, consumers diversified their spending to cope with higher prices and prioritized dining out and other experiences. Restaurant sales grew more than 15% compared to the same period last year.
American shoppers also displayed a growing preference for shopping online, with online sales growing 10.6% year-over-year and ecommerce making up 21.6% of total retail sales, up from 20.9% in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.