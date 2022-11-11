Americans are feeling worse about the US economy

A man walks past a market on November 10 in New York City. Inflation in New York City reportedly eased down to 6% over the past year, as food and energy prices are still 8.6 percent and 15 percent higher, according to new consumer price data.

 Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress/Getty Images

Consumers were feeling slightly worse about the US economy in November, amid punishing rate hikes and decades-high inflation, according to a closely followed University of Michigan survey released Friday.

The preliminary index reading from the Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment fell to 54.7 from 59.9 in October. Economists were expecting sentiment levels to tick down to 59.5, according to estimates on Refinitiv.