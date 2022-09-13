Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal

US inflation cooled off in August for the second-straight month but remained stubbornly high, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released September 13. Cars are seen here at a gas station in Daytona Beach, Florida, on September 6.

 Clayton Park/News-Journal/USA Today Network

US inflation ticked back up in August, despite plunging gas prices, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1% from July, according to the Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket of consumer goods and services. Economists had projected that inflation would fall from July to August by 0.1%, after holding steady at 0% growth from June to July.

