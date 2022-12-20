Home building pulled back in November, as buyers faced spiking mortgage rates topping 7% that make homes increasingly unaffordable, even as rates fell slightly through the month.

November housing starts, a measure of new home construction, dropped 0.5% from October, and were down 16.4% from a year ago, according to the US Census Bureau. After a big drop earlier this spring, housing starts had been holding relatively steady up until July when rising mortgage rates persuaded more prospective buyers to sit on the sidelines.

