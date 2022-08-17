American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought

Farmers harvest tomatoes in Winters, California, in August. Drought and water shortages are hurting processing tomato production in a region responsible for a quarter of the world's output, which will further elevate prices at the grocery.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.

This year's drought conditions are taking a harder toll than last year's, as 37% of farmers said they are plowing through and killing existing crops that won't reach maturity because of dry conditions. That's a jump from 24% last year, according to the survey.

