American Airlines places price caps on some cities to help Southwest customers get home

Travelers wait to check-in at the American Airlines counter at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Many Southwest customers have been desperately trying something -- anything -- that will get them back home. But some passengers have been horrified to find other airlines posting last-minute flights to their destinations that can cost thousands of dollars.

American Airlines says it has a solution: It will place price caps on travel to and from select cities, the company told CNN in a statement. Although it didn't specifically mention Southwest in its message, and the company didn't name the cities, American implied the price caps were designed to help the melted-down airline's customers get home.

