America may dodge a crippling rail strike. Here's how we got here

Freight trains travel through Houston on September 14 in Houston, Texas. A crippling freight railroad strike that threatened to upend the US economy now looks unlikely.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A crippling freight railroad strike that threatened to upend the US economy now looks unlikely, as Congress votes on bills that would impose a contract on freight railroads and the unions that represent their workers.

The House approved two pieces of legislation Wednesday, one to impose the tentative agreements that members of four of the unions have already rejected, keeping 115,000 rail workers on the job and averting a strike. The other will require railroads to give hourly employees up to seven days of paid sick time a year, a key point of contention in contract negotiations.

