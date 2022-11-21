America faces a possible rail strike in two weeks after largest union rejects labor deal

The nation's largest rail union rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads. Freight cars here wait to be hauled out of the Norfolk Southern Conway Terminal in Conway, Pennsylvania, on September 15.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP

America faces a growing risk of a crippling national freight rail strike in two weeks after rank-and-file members of the nation's largest rail union, which represents the industry's conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday.

The nation's second-largest rail union, which represents engineers, ratified its own contract. But the failure of the conductors to ratify their own deal is another setback to efforts to avoid a crippling nationwide rail strike.