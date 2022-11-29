AMC Networks CEO steps down after less than three months as network plans staff cuts

AMC Networks CEO steps down after less than three months. "The Walking Dead" is one of AMC's most popular franchises.

 Jace Downs/AMC

AMC Networks is looking for a new CEO and plans to lay off 20% of its US workforce.

After less than three months on the job, Christina Spade stepped down from the role, the cable network announced Tuesday.