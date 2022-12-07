Amazon's checkout page stops working for some users

Thousands of customers looking to purchase an item on Amazon early Wednesday encountered an error message on the e-commerce site's checkout page.

 INA FASSBENDER/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of customers looking to purchase an item on Amazon early Wednesday encountered an error message on the e-commerce site's checkout page, a rare issue for a platform that has become even more of a central shopping hub for countless households during the pandemic.

There were more than 9,000 user reports of issues with Amazon.com as of 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to outage-tracking site DownDetector. The most commonly-reported issue by far was related to checking out on the site, per the DownDetector data.