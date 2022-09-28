Amazon on Wednesday unveiled a collection of product updates that tie together its vast suite of services and help ensure it remains at the center of peoples' lives and homes.

Nearly a year after Amazon was met with criticism over its controversial vision for the future of home security, the company is doubling down on new features for Astro, its dog-like robot, to help it better patrol the household when the owners are away. Amazon also announced a new sleep-tracking device as well as an updated Alexa-powered Fire TV that knows when you're in the room, among a number of other products.

