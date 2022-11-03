Amazon is pressing pause on corporate hiring and expects to keep the policy in place for months, in the latest sign that even the biggest tech companies are rethinking staffing in an uncertain economic climate.

The e-commerce giant has decided to implement a "pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce," Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon, said in a memo to employees this week. The letter was shared on Amazon's website on Thursday.