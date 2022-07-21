Amazon to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion as it expands healthcare footprint

Amazon said it has entered an agreement to acquire primary healthcare company One Medical in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $3.9 billion on July 21.

 Adobe Stock

Amazon on Thursday said it has entered an agreement to acquire primary healthcare company One Medical in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $3.9 billion.

One Medical is a membership-based primary care service that promises customers "24/7 access to virtual care." The company operates in a dozen major US markets, according to its website, and works with over 8,000 companies to offer One Medical health benefits to their employees.

