Amazon on Wednesday said it is raising the average starting pay for its warehouse workers and delivery drivers to more than $19 an hour, up from $18 previously, at a time when union pushes continue to spread across several of its facilities.

With the increase, which takes effect next month, Amazon's frontline employees in the United States will earn between $16 and $26 per hour depending on their position and location in the country, the company said.

