Amazon launches message-based virtual clinic for allergies, acne and hair loss

 Adobe Stock

Amazon on Tuesday launched a virtual clinic to treat common health conditions, including allergies, acne and hair loss, in the latest move by the e-commerce giant to expand its reach into the health care industry.

The service, called Amazon Clinic, is a "message-based virtual care" option that is intended to connect "customers with affordable virtual care options when and how they need it," Dr. Nworah Ayogu, the chief medical officer and general manager of the new service, said in a blog post.