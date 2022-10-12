In April, a grassroots worker group made history by gaining enough votes to form the first US union at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, in what was widely viewed as a "David vs. Goliath" battle. The next month, that same group, the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), fell short at a smaller facility across the street.

Now, the group is about to make its third attempt. On Wednesday, workers at an Amazon facility near Albany, New York, will begin voting on whether to join the ALU and become the second unionized Amazon warehouse in the United States. Ballot-casting will take place from Wednesday through Monday, with the vote-count scheduled for Oct. 18, according to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).