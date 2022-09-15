Amazon Prime TNF Debut Football

Robert "Bojo" Ackah, center, and Fik-Shun, left, perform during the announcement of the first Thursday Night Football on Prime Video matchup featuring the San Diego Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs at the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28 in Las Vegas.

 Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP/File

Amazon is about to make its "Thursday Night Football" streaming debut, and it's hoping to enhance the broadcast experience enough to keep viewers coming back.

The company will broadcast its first-ever NFL game on Thursday, between two early season Super Bowl favorites: the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game is set to begin at 7 pm ET -- as pointed out with a large banner and countdown clock on the main page of Amazon's website.

