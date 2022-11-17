Amazon CEO says job cuts will continue into next year

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, seen here on August 15, said job cuts at the e-commerce giant would continue into early next year.

 Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/FILE

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said job cuts at the e-commerce giant would continue into early next year, in his first public remarks since the company began widespread layoffs earlier this week.

"Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments," Jassy wrote in a letter to staff Thursday. "Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023."