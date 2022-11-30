Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.

"We had the lens of a very uncertain economic environment, as well as our having hired very aggressively over the last several years," Jassy said in an interview at the New York Times DealBook summit on Wednesday. "We just felt like we needed to streamline our costs."

