Amazon beats expectations to avoid tech earnings slump

Amazon packages move on a conveyor belt during a tour of the advanced robotics facility fulfillment centre, YHM1, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada April 19, 2022.

 Nick Iwanyshyn/Reuters

Amazon appears to still be going strong even as other Big Tech companies stumble amid pressure from inflation and an economic downturn.

The e-commerce giant on Thursday reported net sales of $121.2 billion for the quarter ended June 30, a 7% increase from the same quarter last year and higher than the $119 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

