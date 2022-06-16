Last year's sales spectacular, which returned to its usual summer perch, was the biggest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in the company's history. Online spending during the event surpassed $11 billion, a 6.1% increase compared to Prime Day 2020, which was held in October, according to Adobe Analytics.
The event begins at 3 am ET on July 12 and continues for 48 hours spanning several countries, including for the first time Poland and Sweden. Discounts are offered on electronics, toys, home goods and clothing among other items.
"With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we're excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world," Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a press release.
Amazon holds the event each year to build loyalty with its Prime subscribers and hook new shoppers into the program. Prime Day, which has taken place since 2015, accounts for roughly 1% to 2% of Amazon's annual sales, analysts say.
Sales during the Prime Day event expand beyond Amazon as well. Rivals including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Macy's also hold sales of their own to capitalize on the surge in online traffic driven by Prime Day shoppers.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
