Almost two-thirds of economists think the economy is in or near a recession

Most corporate economists believe the United States is already in a recession. A shopper here carries bags in Detroit, Michigan, on September 14.

 Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Almost two-thirds of corporate economists believe the United States is already in a recession or will be within the next 12 months, according to the latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics.

More than half the NABE respondents said they believed there was a more-than-even likelihood of America experiencing a recession within the next year, with 11% saying they believed the nation was already in one, according to the third-quarter conditions survey released Monday.