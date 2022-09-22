Alex Jones takes the stand in second Sandy Hook defamation trial over his false 'hoax' claims

Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist who falsely promoted the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, was expected to take the stand on September 22, in a trial that will determine how much he will have to pay the victims families .

 Briana Sanchez/Poo/Reuters/FILE

Alex Jones, the notorious far-right conspiracy theorist who falsely promoted the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, took the stand Thursday morning in a trial that will determine how much he will have to pay the families of victims.

Jones, who has repeatedly derided the court process on his Infowars show, was confronted in the opening moments of his testimony with some of his past rhetoric assailing the judicial system.

