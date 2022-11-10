Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly half a billion dollars to Sandy Hook families in additional damages

InfoWars founder Alex Jones pictured on September 21, in Waterbury, Connecticut, as a judge ordered right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages over the lies he told about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

 Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

A Connecticut judge on Thursday ordered right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages over the lies he told about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis awarded the families over $323 million in common law punitive damages for attorney's fees and costs and $150 million in damages under a state law called the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, which prohibits unfair competition and deceptive acts.