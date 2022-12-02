Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for personal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Texas court on Friday, according to court documents.

In the filing, Jones estimates his assets to be worth between $1 to 10 million, and his liabilities to be between $1 to $10 billion. The personal filing for bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Texas is in addition to a bankruptcy protection filing for Jones' primary company Free Speech Systems, which was made in July.