Alex Jones grilled by Sandy Hook families' lawyer over hoax claims, doubles down on 'deep state' conspiracy

Alex Jones, the notorious far-right conspiracy theorist who falsely promoted the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, was grilled on the stand Thursday at a defamation trial in Connecticut that will determine how much he will have to pay the families of victims who sued him and won.

Jones, who has sought to portray himself as a victim of an elaborate "deep state" conspiracy against him, was confronted during his testimony with some of his past unhinged rhetoric assailing the judicial system.

