Alex Jones admonished by judge as Sandy Hook defamation trial goes off the rails

Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist who falsely promoted the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, was expected to take the stand on September 22, in a trial that will determine how much he will have to pay the victims families .

 Briana Sanchez/Poo/Reuters/FILE

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones tangled Thursday in an explosive courtroom exchange with an attorney for families of Sandy Hook victims who have sued him in Connecticut, prompting an admonishment from the judge and warning that they could be held in contempt if they violate court rules moving forward.

The warning from a frustrated Judge Barbara Bellis came during the trial that will determine how much Jones must pay the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for his lies about the massacre.

