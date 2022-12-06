Al Jazeera submits Shireen Abu Akleh case to ICC

Al Jazeera says it will submit a case to the International Criminal Court over the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, pictured in Bethlehem, in May who was shot in the head while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank in May

 Mussa Qawasma/Reuters/File

Al Jazeera has submitted a case to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot in the head while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank in May.

"Al Jazeera's legal team has conducted a full and detailed investigation into the case and unearthed new evidence based on several eyewitness accounts, the examination of multiple items of video footage, and forensic evidence pertaining to the case," Al Jazeera said in a statement Tuesday.

Tags

More News