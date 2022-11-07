Airbnb to make prices clearer after user complaints of hidden fees

On November 7, Airbnb on said it plans to make the total cost of rental properties, including all fees, clearer to customers as they search for places to stay, addressing what is arguably one of the biggest pet peeves about the platform.

 Adobe Stock

The company said it will introduce an option next month to display the total cost of properties before taxes, including cleaning and other service fees, in search results, rather than just displaying the nightly rate before fees. Some users have previously complained the fees were only visible near the end of the booking process.