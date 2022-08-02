Airbnb says demand is soaring even amid economic uncertainty

Demand for Airbnb bookings continues to soar even as high gas prices and inflation weigh on consumers and the economy.

Airbnb said Tuesday that it had 103.7 million bookings on its platform during the three months ended in June, a new quarterly high for the company and a 24% increase from the same period in 2019, before its business was devastated by the pandemic.

